Polly B. Kawalek Sells 3,857 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,369.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

JBT stock opened at $117.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $129.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $419.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.