Polly B. Kawalek Sells 3,857 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,369.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
JBT stock opened at $117.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $129.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58.
John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $419.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.
John Bean Technologies Company Profile
John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.
