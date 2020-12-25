Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) PT Raised to C$28.00

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

PIF opened at C$19.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$298.41 million and a P/E ratio of 15.59. Polaris Infrastructure Inc. has a one year low of C$8.59 and a one year high of C$19.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO)’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

