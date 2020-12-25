Pmeer Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $338,560.00 (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Pmeer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pmeer has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00134347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00021183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.59 or 0.00681448 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00149269 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00360812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00063823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00098427 BTC.

About Pmeer

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

Buying and Selling Pmeer

Pmeer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

