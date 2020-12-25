Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $26.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Plug Power stock opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -114.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 697,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $12,888,750.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,586,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,662.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,200,595 shares of company stock worth $68,148,627. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $551,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after purchasing an additional 183,697 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,087,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,830,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,770,000 after purchasing an additional 820,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

