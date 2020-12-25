PlayFuel Price Tops $0.0450 on Top Exchanges (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $22.50 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel token can now be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00047871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00330992 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00032388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel (PLF) is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

PlayFuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

