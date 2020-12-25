PIVX Trading Down 10.1% This Week (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PIVX has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $21.53 million and approximately $361,741.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030427 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002127 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 64,983,503 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

