Pirl (PIRL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.32 Million

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, Pirl has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirl has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $13,907.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,587,252 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

