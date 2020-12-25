PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.27

PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and traded as high as $2.72. PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 10,063 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69.

PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPIRD)

Piraeus Bank SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. The company was founded on July 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

