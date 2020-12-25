Piper Sandler Weighs in on Illumina, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Illumina in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.14.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $367.29 on Wednesday. Illumina has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.94 and a 200 day moving average of $341.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.22, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,168 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total transaction of $891,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 197,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,817,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $10,640,505. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Illumina by 502.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $9,551,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

