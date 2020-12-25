PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Trading Up 0.4%

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) was up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $163.22 and last traded at $162.61. Approximately 8,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 71,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.93.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.45.

Get PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZROZ. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.3% in the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $2,499,000.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.