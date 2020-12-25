PhoenixDAO Reaches Market Cap of $685,278.04 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $685,278.04 and approximately $37,668.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00137533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.29 or 0.00691064 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00181523 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00370791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00064435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00100066 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Token Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,897,139 tokens. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

