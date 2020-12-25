Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $23.61 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $29.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 17.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLK. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

