Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Simmons restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

PSMMY opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.49. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $66.68.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

