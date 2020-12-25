Perion Network Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,624 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 780% compared to the average daily volume of 866 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 12.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Perion Network by 17.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Perion Network by 302.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the third quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $13.84 on Friday. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.21 million, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PERI shares. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

