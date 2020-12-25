Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PFGC. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.45.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $181,561.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 66,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $2,578,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,363 shares of company stock worth $3,292,114. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 685,479 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82,763 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,290,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $286,199,000 after buying an additional 329,496 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,264 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 23,168 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.