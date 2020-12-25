Penta Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.61 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Penta has a total market capitalization of $62.61 million and approximately $157,154.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, HADAX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Penta has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00136998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.00689596 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00180817 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00372798 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00063954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00099538 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, BCEX, HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

