PeepCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.49 Million (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. One PeepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, C-Patex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. PeepCoin has a total market capitalization of $33.49 million and approximately $24.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PeepCoin has traded up 17,853.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000431 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000267 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin (CRYPTO:PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 181,350,815,975 coins and its circulating supply is 142,150,815,975 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, C-Patex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

