Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Down 7.5%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s share price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 1,441,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,667,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $168.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.22 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Peabody Energy by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,338 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,416 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.