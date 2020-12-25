Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Sets New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $98.92, with a volume of 11062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.63.

The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. In the last three months, insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,734,000 after buying an additional 2,654,543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 771.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,449,000 after buying an additional 2,412,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,910,000 after buying an additional 1,272,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,575,000 after buying an additional 806,390 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.63.

Paychex Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.