Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.88-2.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.919-4.041 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion.
NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $94.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.63.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. Insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
