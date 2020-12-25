Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.88-2.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.919-4.041 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $94.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.63.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.69.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. Insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

