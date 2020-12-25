Paychex, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Northcoast Research boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paychex in a research note issued on Thursday, December 24th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.69.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $94.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Paychex by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after purchasing an additional 894,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after purchasing an additional 269,726 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Paychex by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 771.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,258,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,092,000 after purchasing an additional 55,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

