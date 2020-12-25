Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Price Hits $1.00

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. Paxos Standard Token has a total market capitalization of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00132814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.85 or 0.00665667 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00161737 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00359030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00061458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00096826 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

