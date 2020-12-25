Patron Price Tops $0.0023 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. Patron has a market cap of $886,373.23 and approximately $7,961.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinBene, LATOKEN and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Patron Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, LATOKEN, CoinBene, YoBit, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

