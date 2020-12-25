Partners Group Global Income Fund (PGG.AX) (PGG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on January 19th

Partners Group Global Income Fund (PGG.AX) (ASX:PGG) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

