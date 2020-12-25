Particl (PART) Market Capitalization Hits $7.12 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002992 BTC on exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $7.12 million and $20,461.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000453 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000639 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005146 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,737,974 coins and its circulating supply is 9,703,776 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

