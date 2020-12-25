Parkgene Hits Market Cap of $560,045.64 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Parkgene has a total market cap of $560,045.64 and approximately $61.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00048428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.13 or 0.00338962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00031356 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene (GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

