Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Trading 5.3% Higher

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.41. 183,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 502,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PARR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $689.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.04 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

