Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $292,000 Investment in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,016 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.08% of Benefitfocus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 1.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,025,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 256,115 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,093,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 48.7% in the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 931,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 305,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 123.5% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 425,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 234,882 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

BNFT has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

BNFT opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $450.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.80. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.