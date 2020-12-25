Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 32.1% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 89.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $92.89 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $104.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

SSD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $1,085,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,076.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $472,871.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,623.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,312. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

