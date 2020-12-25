Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,904 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cinemark by 434.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 93.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNK stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.59.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.14. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. Barrington Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

