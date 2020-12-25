Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 93.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134,316 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. BidaskClub raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.