Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $276,000 in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 358.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 633,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after buying an additional 495,629 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ during the second quarter valued at $10,856,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the second quarter valued at $7,512,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 89.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 442,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AZZ during the third quarter valued at $6,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.23 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.02 million. AZZ had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.