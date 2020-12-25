Paloma Partners Management Co Has $295,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191,547 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,311,599.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,740,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,204 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on IR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Shares of IR stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of -124.40 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

