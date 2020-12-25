Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,744,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Herc by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 240,126 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,722,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,655,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Herc by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRI opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.21. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.46 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Herc’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

