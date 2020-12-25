PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

MPGPF stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. PageGroup has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.79.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

