OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF)’s stock price was down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.16. Approximately 143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get OZ Minerals alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.