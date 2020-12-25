Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.12

Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.12 and traded as high as $11.54. Otelco shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 4,517 shares changing hands.
Separately, Utd Genl Uk reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Otelco in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. The company has a market cap of $39.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.
About Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL)
Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and payments; and directory advertising services.
