Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.12

Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.12 and traded as high as $11.54. Otelco shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 4,517 shares changing hands.

Separately, Utd Genl Uk reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Otelco in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Otelco alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. The company has a market cap of $39.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Otelco had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter.

About Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL)

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and payments; and directory advertising services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Otelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.