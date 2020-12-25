Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.80

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $4.76. Ossen Innovation shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 6,888 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ossen Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSN)

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used in precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings.

