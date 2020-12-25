Orion Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.70 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37.57 million and $3.70 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00009599 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00136530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.28 or 0.00686557 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00180199 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00370578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00100517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00063447 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,560,000 tokens. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

