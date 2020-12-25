Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLCLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Oriental Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oriental Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS OLCLY remained flat at $$33.17 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.74 and a beta of 0.08. Oriental Land has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

