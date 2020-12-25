Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

ORGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of ORGO stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.46. 140,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.30 million, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 20,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 34,432 shares in the company, valued at $111,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie bought 42,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $138,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,192.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 138,492 shares of company stock worth $590,220 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 202.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 74.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

