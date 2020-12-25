Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Orchid has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $87.99 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00047629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00324317 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00030979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016688 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

