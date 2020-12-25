OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 7.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $477.14 million, a PE ratio of -67.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $34.22.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.