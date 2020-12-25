Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) (TSE:OPS) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) (TSE:OPS) rose 12.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 453,786 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 821% from the average daily volume of 49,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.46 million and a PE ratio of -44.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.50.

Get Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) alerts:

Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) (TSE:OPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.58 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Opsens Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the interventional cardiology market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.