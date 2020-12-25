Oppenheimer Weighs in on WESCO International, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of WESCO International in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.24. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WCC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

NYSE:WCC opened at $76.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 165,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WESCO International by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 213,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,897 shares in the last quarter.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

