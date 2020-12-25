Oppenheimer Comments on Bionano Genomics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Bionano Genomics in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

BNGO has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bionano Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.30.

BNGO opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $108.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.50. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.39.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNGO. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 284.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 147,151 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 98.6% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

