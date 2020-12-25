OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Down 6.7%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s stock price was down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 8,532,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 13,348,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPK shares. BidaskClub cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. OPKO Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.30 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $795,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,759,264.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.