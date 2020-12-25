OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Down 6.7%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s stock price was down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 8,532,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 13,348,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPK shares. BidaskClub cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. OPKO Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90.
In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $795,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,759,264.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.
