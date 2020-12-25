Open Platform (OPEN) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $871,919.10 and $1,225.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00132814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.85 or 0.00665667 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00161737 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00359030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00061458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00096826 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

