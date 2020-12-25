Opacity (OPCT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,602.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Opacity has a market cap of $681,271.53 and $6,602.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00136359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.94 or 0.00686269 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00179974 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00371211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00063547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00100335 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

