OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Shares of OPBK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.38. 3,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Myung Park sold 4,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $29,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,963 shares in the company, valued at $774,589.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Hwang sold 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $46,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,496 shares of company stock valued at $106,640 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in OP Bancorp by 118.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

